    Super Bowl LVI Heritage Flyover Aircraft Arrival

    INGLEWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Donald Hudson  

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    Aircraft representing the Air Force’s 75 years as a service landed at Joint Forces Training Base, Los Alamitos, California, in preparation for the 2022 Super Bowl LVI Heritage Flyover. All Air Combat Command single ship demonstration teams are scheduled to participate in the historic Super Bowl LVI flyover, and include the A-10C Thunderbolt II, F-16 Fighting Falcon, F-35A Lightning II, F-22 Raptor, and a P-51 Mustang from the Air Force Heritage Flight Foundation.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2022
    Date Posted: 02.10.2022 01:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 830778
    VIRIN: 220208-F-EZ530-0001
    Filename: DOD_108802824
    Length: 00:07:35
    Location: INGLEWOOD, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Super Bowl LVI Heritage Flyover Aircraft Arrival, by SSgt Donald Hudson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Super Bowl
    Heritage Flight
    Demo Team
    AF75
    SBLVI Flyover

