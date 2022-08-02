Super Bowl LVI Heritage Flyover Aircraft Arrival

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Aircraft representing the Air Force’s 75 years as a service landed at Joint Forces Training Base, Los Alamitos, California, in preparation for the 2022 Super Bowl LVI Heritage Flyover. All Air Combat Command single ship demonstration teams are scheduled to participate in the historic Super Bowl LVI flyover, and include the A-10C Thunderbolt II, F-16 Fighting Falcon, F-35A Lightning II, F-22 Raptor, and a P-51 Mustang from the Air Force Heritage Flight Foundation.