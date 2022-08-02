Aircraft representing the Air Force’s 75 years as a service landed at Joint Forces Training Base, Los Alamitos, California, in preparation for the 2022 Super Bowl LVI Heritage Flyover. All Air Combat Command single ship demonstration teams are scheduled to participate in the historic Super Bowl LVI flyover, and include the A-10C Thunderbolt II, F-16 Fighting Falcon, F-35A Lightning II, F-22 Raptor, and a P-51 Mustang from the Air Force Heritage Flight Foundation.
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2022 01:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|830778
|VIRIN:
|220208-F-EZ530-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108802824
|Length:
|00:07:35
|Location:
|INGLEWOOD, CA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Super Bowl LVI Heritage Flyover Aircraft Arrival, by SSgt Donald Hudson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT