Title: Pacific Spotlight - MA3 Holy the Harbor Patrolman
Date: 10 FEB 2022
(0:09) - PO3 Eric Holy, Harbor Security
220210-N-JC445-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (February 10, 2022) - Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Eric Holy discusses his roles and responsibilities as a harbor patrol crewmember at Commnader, Fleet Activities Yokosuka. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mario Coto/Released)
