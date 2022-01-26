Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) Black History Month

    KY, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2022

    Video by Sgt. Brandon White 

    5th Special Forces Public Affairs Office

    5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) celebrates Black History Month by honoring SFC Melvin Morris. Morris earned the Congressional Medal of Honor for his actions on September 17, 1969, when he recovered fallen and wounded comrades and destroyed four enemy bunkers. He was also shot three times during the battle.

    Date Taken: 01.26.2022
    Date Posted: 02.09.2022 18:29
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 830764
    VIRIN: 220126-A-FG870-001
    Filename: DOD_108802392
    Length: 00:00:20
    Location: KY, US

    This work, 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) Black History Month, by SGT Brandon White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Campbell
    BHM
    Melvin Morris
    5thSFG
    1stSFC

