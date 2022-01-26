5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) Black History Month

5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) celebrates Black History Month by honoring SFC Melvin Morris. Morris earned the Congressional Medal of Honor for his actions on September 17, 1969, when he recovered fallen and wounded comrades and destroyed four enemy bunkers. He was also shot three times during the battle.
