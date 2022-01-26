5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) Black History Month

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) celebrates Black History Month by honoring SFC Melvin Morris. Morris earned the Congressional Medal of Honor for his actions on September 17, 1969, when he recovered fallen and wounded comrades and destroyed four enemy bunkers. He was also shot three times during the battle.