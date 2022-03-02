Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    6th CES/FES conducts KC-135 live fire training

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    The 6th Civil Engineer (CES) Squadron Fire Emergency Services (FES) Flight trains on a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft dummy for their live fire simulation training, Feb. 3, 2022. The 6th CES/FES flight has performed this training at least bi-monthly to stay current on how to properly extinguish a KC-135 fire. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2022
    Date Posted: 02.09.2022 16:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 830745
    VIRIN: 220209-F-BQ943-1000
    Filename: DOD_108802202
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 6th CES/FES conducts KC-135 live fire training, by SSgt Scott Warner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Live Fire
    KC-135
    MacDill AFB
    6th Civil Engineer Squadron
    Fire Emergency Services flight

