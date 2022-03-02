6th CES/FES conducts KC-135 live fire training

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 6th Civil Engineer (CES) Squadron Fire Emergency Services (FES) Flight trains on a KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft dummy for their live fire simulation training, Feb. 3, 2022. The 6th CES/FES flight has performed this training at least bi-monthly to stay current on how to properly extinguish a KC-135 fire. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Scott Warner)