Marine Corps Recruiting Command Celebrates Black History Month

In honor of Black History Month, Marine Corps Recruiting Command is proud to celebrate and recognize the success, contribution, and legacy of our African-American Marines, both past and present. The Marine Corps celebrates Black History Month by honoring African-Americans who have served in our ranks. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Gustavo Romero)