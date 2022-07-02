In honor of Black History Month, Marine Corps Recruiting Command is proud to celebrate and recognize the success, contribution, and legacy of our African-American Marines, both past and present. The Marine Corps celebrates Black History Month by honoring African-Americans who have served in our ranks. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Gustavo Romero)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2022 16:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|830744
|VIRIN:
|211007-M-YI614-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108802178
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Marine Corps Recruiting Command Celebrates Black History Month, by LCpl Gustavo Romero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT