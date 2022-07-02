Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Corps Recruiting Command Celebrates Black History Month

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Gustavo Romero 

    Marine Corps Recruiting Command           

    In honor of Black History Month, Marine Corps Recruiting Command is proud to celebrate and recognize the success, contribution, and legacy of our African-American Marines, both past and present. The Marine Corps celebrates Black History Month by honoring African-Americans who have served in our ranks. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Gustavo Romero)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2022
    Date Posted: 02.09.2022 16:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 830744
    VIRIN: 211007-M-YI614-1001
    Filename: DOD_108802178
    Length: 00:01:45
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, VA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps Recruiting Command Celebrates Black History Month, by LCpl Gustavo Romero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    USMC

    African-American

    Black History Month

    Marine Corps

    Recruiting

    TAGS

    USMC
    African-American
    Black History Month
    Marine Corps
    Recruiting
    MCRC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT