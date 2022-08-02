Social media teaser for the 2022 Thunder Over Dover airshow. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Stephani Barge)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2022 15:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|830730
|VIRIN:
|220208-F-UO935-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_108801971
|Length:
|00:00:12
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Thunder Over Dover 2022 Teaser, by SrA Stephani Barge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
