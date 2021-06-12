Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard shows safety of life at sea interdiction process

    FL, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jose Hernandez 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Coast Guard and Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations air and surface asset crews intercept people on unsafe, rustic vessels in the Florida Straits, Dec. 6-10, 2021. Coast Guard Cutter Charles Sexton's crew repatriated 51 people to Cuba following four interdictions due to safety of life at sea concerns. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jose Hernandez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2021
    Date Posted: 02.09.2022 13:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 830712
    VIRIN: 211206-G-YI678-1001
    Filename: DOD_108801620
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: FL, US

    This work, Coast Guard shows safety of life at sea interdiction process, by PO3 Jose Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

