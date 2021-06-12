Coast Guard shows safety of life at sea interdiction process

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Coast Guard and Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations air and surface asset crews intercept people on unsafe, rustic vessels in the Florida Straits, Dec. 6-10, 2021. Coast Guard Cutter Charles Sexton's crew repatriated 51 people to Cuba following four interdictions due to safety of life at sea concerns. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jose Hernandez)