More than 80% of Blanchfield Army Community Hospital’s perioperative nurses earned the Certified Perioperative Nurse credential, resulting in the hospital’s designation as Certified Perioperative Nurse Strong by the Competency & Credentialing Institute. The CNOR is the only accredited certification for perioperative registered nurses and is a mark of distinction demonstrating a commitment to upholding the highest standards in patient safety.
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2022 12:56
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|830710
|VIRIN:
|220201-A-LG549-252
|Filename:
|DOD_108801614
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, BACH nurses earn hospital high marks in perioperative care, by Fred Holly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
BACH nurses earn hospital high marks in perioperative care
LEAVE A COMMENT