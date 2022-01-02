Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BACH nurses earn hospital high marks in perioperative care

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2022

    Video by Fred Holly 

    Blanchfield Army Community Hospital

    More than 80% of Blanchfield Army Community Hospital’s perioperative nurses earned the Certified Perioperative Nurse credential, resulting in the hospital’s designation as Certified Perioperative Nurse Strong by the Competency & Credentialing Institute. The CNOR is the only accredited certification for perioperative registered nurses and is a mark of distinction demonstrating a commitment to upholding the highest standards in patient safety.

    This work, BACH nurses earn hospital high marks in perioperative care, by Fred Holly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

