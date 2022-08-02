Maj. Bryan Knight from the 130th AW Chaplain Office informs us of the 2022 Strong Bonds Events. For more information on the events call 304-341-6340 or email bryan.knight.1@us.af.mil.
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2022 11:46
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|830707
|VIRIN:
|220209-Z-QM802-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108801565
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, WV, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 130th AW Update: 2022 Strong Bonds, by MSgt Eugene Crist, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT