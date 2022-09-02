The 20th Security Forces Squadron is responsible for the safety of Shaw Air Force Base. Check out these highlights from our 20th SFS here.
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2022 10:08
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|830691
|VIRIN:
|220209-F-VO210-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108801249
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 20th Security Forces Highlight, by SrA Cody Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT