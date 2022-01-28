220128-N-SR275-021 JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (Jan. 28, 2022) — Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro delivers a message for Black History Month. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class T. Logan Keown/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2022 10:06
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|830690
|VIRIN:
|220128-N-SR275-021
|Filename:
|DOD_108801247
|Length:
|00:05:16
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, NC, US
|Hometown:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SECNAV Del Toro's 2022 Black History Month Message, by PO2 T. Logan Keown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
