    Rated Diversity in Pilot Training

    TX, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2022

    Video by Benjamin Remmert 

    82nd Training Wing Public Affairs

    Lieutenant Ebony Bryant sits down with the 19th Air Force Commander, Major General Craig Wills to discuss rated diversity in the USAF's pilot training program.

    Date Taken: 02.09.2022
    Date Posted: 02.09.2022 09:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 830688
    VIRIN: 220209-F-RR907-001
    Filename: DOD_108801213
    Length: 00:05:55
    Location: TX, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Rated Diversity in Pilot Training, by Benjamin Remmert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sheppard Air Force Base
    Pilot Training
    19th Air Force
    Rated Diversity

