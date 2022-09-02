Rated Diversity in Pilot Training

Lieutenant Ebony Bryant sits down with the 19th Air Force Commander, Major General Craig Wills to discuss rated diversity in the USAF's pilot training program.
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2022 09:31
|Length:
|00:05:55
|Location:
|TX, US
