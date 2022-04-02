Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Mike Gilday and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) Russell Smith issue a message to the fleet for Black History Month 2022. This video was recorded aboard the guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG 64). (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sean Castellano/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2022 09:30
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|830686
|VIRIN:
|220204-N-BL637-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_108801152
|Length:
|00:02:56
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CNO Gilday and MCPON Smith Message for Black History Month 2022, by PO1 Sean Castellano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
