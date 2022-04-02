Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNO Gilday and MCPON Smith Message for Black History Month 2022

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Sean Castellano 

    Chief of Naval Operations

    Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Mike Gilday and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) Russell Smith issue a message to the fleet for Black History Month 2022. This video was recorded aboard the guided-missile cruiser USS Gettysburg (CG 64). (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Sean Castellano/Released)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2022
    Date Posted: 02.09.2022 09:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 830686
    VIRIN: 220204-N-BL637-1003
    Filename: DOD_108801152
    Length: 00:02:56
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, CNO Gilday and MCPON Smith Message for Black History Month 2022, by PO1 Sean Castellano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MCPON
    Black History Month
    Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy
    MCPON Russel Smith

