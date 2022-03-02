Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MDNG Lends Helping Hand to Meritus Medical Center (B-Roll)

    HAGERSTOWN, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.03.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler 

    29th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the Maryland National Guard's 1st Battalion, 175th Infantry Regiment provide COVID-19 assistance at Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown, Maryland, on Feb. 3, 2022. At the direction of Gov. Larry Hogan, up to 1,000 MDNG members were activated to assist state and local health officials with the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2022
    Date Posted: 02.09.2022 09:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 830684
    VIRIN: 220203-Z-OV020-1002
    Filename: DOD_108801132
    Length: 00:03:00
    Location: HAGERSTOWN, MD, US 

    TAGS

    Maryland National Guard
    Chazz Kibler
    MDNGCovid19Response
    Covid19NationalGuard

