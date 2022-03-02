U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the Maryland National Guard's 1st Battalion, 175th Infantry Regiment provide COVID-19 assistance at Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown, Maryland, on Feb. 3, 2022. At the direction of Gov. Larry Hogan, up to 1,000 MDNG members were activated to assist state and local health officials with the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Chazz Kibler)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2022 09:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|830684
|VIRIN:
|220203-Z-OV020-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108801132
|Length:
|00:03:00
|Location:
|HAGERSTOWN, MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MDNG Lends Helping Hand to Meritus Medical Center (B-Roll), by SSG Chazz Kibler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
