    U.S. and Polish Soldiers Complete Historic Rail Transportation Workshop

    DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, POLAND

    02.01.2022

    Video by Sgt. Eliezer Meléndez 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. and Polish soldiers work along side civilians to test new equipment for loading treaded equipment at Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland Feb. 1, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Eliezer Meléndez)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2022
    Date Posted: 02.09.2022 08:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 830681
    VIRIN: 220201-A-MM593-108
    Filename: DOD_108801088
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. and Polish Soldiers Complete Historic Rail Transportation Workshop, by SGT Eliezer Meléndez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    Interoperability
    1ID
    USArmy
    VCorps
    AtlanticResolve
    BigRedOne

