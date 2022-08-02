2d Cavalry Regiment Deploys to Romania B-Roll

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/830678" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment prepare Strykers vehicles to deploy from Rose Barracks, Vilseck, Germany, Feb. 08 for Romania as part of the reinforcement mission in support of our NATO Allies and partners. The 2CR will augment the more than 900 U.S. personnel already in Romania who are there supporting Atlantic Resolve. This move is designed to respond to the current security environment and to reinforce the deterrent and defensive posture on NATO’s eastern flank. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Austin Riel and Spc. Ryan Parr)