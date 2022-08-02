Soldiers assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment prepare Strykers vehicles to deploy from Rose Barracks, Vilseck, Germany, Feb. 08 for Romania as part of the reinforcement mission in support of our NATO Allies and partners. The 2CR will augment the more than 900 U.S. personnel already in Romania who are there supporting Atlantic Resolve. This move is designed to respond to the current security environment and to reinforce the deterrent and defensive posture on NATO’s eastern flank. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Austin Riel and Spc. Ryan Parr)
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2022 05:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|830678
|VIRIN:
|220208-A-BA691-0042
|Filename:
|DOD_108800966
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|VILSECK, BY, DE
|Downloads:
|9
|High-Res. Downloads:
|9
This work, 2d Cavalry Regiment Deploys to Romania B-Roll, by SPC Ryan Parr and CPL Austin Riel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT