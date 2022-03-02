Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Meet The Titans Black History Month- Chelsea Pierce-Westberry

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    02.03.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Sari Seibert 

    AFN Incirlik

    Staff Sgt. Chelsea Pierce-Westberry, 39th Force Support Squadron training manager, shares how important diversity is in the United States Air Force during an interview with American Forces Network Incirlik at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Feb. 3, 2022. Diversity is especially important in the Air Force because it allows for people to share their unique perspectives and opinions to create a stronger military. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Sari Seibert)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2022
    Date Posted: 02.09.2022 03:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 830672
    VIRIN: 220203-F-NP794-374
    Filename: DOD_108800894
    Length: 00:02:14
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 

    This work, Meet The Titans Black History Month- Chelsea Pierce-Westberry, by SrA Sari Seibert, identified by DVIDS

    Incirlik

    39 ABW

    Black History Month

    Meet the Titans

