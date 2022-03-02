Staff Sgt. Chelsea Pierce-Westberry, 39th Force Support Squadron training manager, shares how important diversity is in the United States Air Force during an interview with American Forces Network Incirlik at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Feb. 3, 2022. Diversity is especially important in the Air Force because it allows for people to share their unique perspectives and opinions to create a stronger military. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Sari Seibert)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2022 03:36
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|830672
|VIRIN:
|220203-F-NP794-374
|Filename:
|DOD_108800894
|Length:
|00:02:14
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Meet The Titans Black History Month- Chelsea Pierce-Westberry, by SrA Sari Seibert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
