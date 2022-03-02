Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kunsan Culture: Best Pizza at the Pack

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    02.03.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Steven Adkins 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Review of all pizza options at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea.

    Date Taken: 02.03.2022
    Date Posted: 02.09.2022 01:36
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 830662
    VIRIN: 220203-F-TE443-090
    Filename: DOD_108800796
    Length: 00:08:44
    Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, KR 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kunsan Culture: Best Pizza at the Pack, by SSgt Steven Adkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Wolf Pack
    Pizza
    8 FW
    8 FSS

