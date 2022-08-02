SparkED Minutes Ep.1: Britney Reed, 412th Test Wing Chief Innovation Officer, and Rebecca Kern, 412TW Innovation Officer, talks about the 412th Innovation team, SparkED, and the role it plays in "accelerating change." (Air Force video by Richard Gonzales)
