Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SparkED Minutes Ep.1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2022

    Video by Richard Gonzales 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    SparkED Minutes Ep.1: Britney Reed, 412th Test Wing Chief Innovation Officer, and Rebecca Kern, 412TW Innovation Officer, talks about the 412th Innovation team, SparkED, and the role it plays in "accelerating change." (Air Force video by Richard Gonzales)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2022
    Date Posted: 02.08.2022 19:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 830644
    VIRIN: 220208-F-DG623-1001
    Filename: DOD_108800410
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SparkED Minutes Ep.1, by Member: 1677109, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Innovation
    412th Test Wing
    SparkED

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT