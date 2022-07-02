CBP Air and Marine Operations displays a Coastal Interceptor Vessel that will be in operation to support the mission of securing Super Bowl LVI. At end Interview with Evan Wagley, Marine Interdiction Agent, San Diego Air and Marine Branch.
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2022 19:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|830641
|VIRIN:
|220207-H-VJ018-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108800397
|Length:
|00:04:30
|Location:
|LOS ANGELES, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll: Air and Marine Operations Coastal Interceptor Vessel Interview: Evan Wagley, Marine Interdiction Agent, San Diego Air and Marine Branch, by Mani Albrecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT