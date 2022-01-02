Members from the INYAMIBWA Cultural Troupe perform at the African Air Chiefs Symposium 2022 cultural night in Kigali, Rwanda, Jan. 27, 2022. AACS featured various small-group sessions to foster a spirit of collaboration, a senior enlisted leader forum, and cultural events to strengthen the partnership between all nations involved. (U.S. Air Force VIDEOby Senior Airman Brooke Moeder)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2022 19:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|830616
|VIRIN:
|220207-F-ZR251-1006
|Filename:
|DOD_108800142
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|KIGALI, RW
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AACS Cultural Night B Roll, by SrA Brooke Moeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT