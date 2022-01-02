Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AACS Cultural Night B Roll

    KIGALI, RWANDA

    02.01.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Members from the INYAMIBWA Cultural Troupe perform at the African Air Chiefs Symposium 2022 cultural night in Kigali, Rwanda, Jan. 27, 2022. AACS featured various small-group sessions to foster a spirit of collaboration, a senior enlisted leader forum, and cultural events to strengthen the partnership between all nations involved. (U.S. Air Force VIDEOby Senior Airman Brooke Moeder)

    Date Taken: 02.01.2022
    Date Posted: 02.08.2022 19:16
    Location: KIGALI, RW 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AACS Cultural Night B Roll, by SrA Brooke Moeder, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AACS 22

