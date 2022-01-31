Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AACS Day 1 Opening Ceremony B Roll

    KIGALI, RWANDA

    01.31.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    African air chiefs listen to opening introductions during the 2022 African Air Chiefs Symposium in Kigali, Rwanda, Jan. 25, 2022. Strengthening regional partnerships fosters open dialogue, providing opportunities to assess capabilities and identify gaps to build further engagements between the U.S. and our African partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2022
    Date Posted: 02.08.2022 15:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: KIGALI, RW 

    TAGS

    African Air Chiefs Symposium
    AACS 22

