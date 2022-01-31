AACS Day 1 Opening Ceremony B Roll

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



African air chiefs listen to opening introductions during the 2022 African Air Chiefs Symposium in Kigali, Rwanda, Jan. 25, 2022. Strengthening regional partnerships fosters open dialogue, providing opportunities to assess capabilities and identify gaps to build further engagements between the U.S. and our African partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder)