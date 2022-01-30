AACS Social B Roll

African air chiefs listen to opening introductions during the 2022 African Air Chiefs Symposium in Kigali, Rwanda, Jan. 25, 2022. Strengthening regional partnerships fosters open dialogue, providing opportunities to assess capabilities and identify gaps to build further engagements between the U.S. and our African partners. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brooke Moeder)
|Date Taken:
|01.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2022 15:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|830610
|VIRIN:
|220207-F-ZR251-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108800049
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|KIGALI, RW
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
