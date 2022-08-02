The Senate Armed Services Committee considers Army Lt. Gen. Michael Kurilla for promotion to general and commander of U.S. Central Command. Part 1 9f 2.
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2022 14:58
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|830601
|Filename:
|DOD_108800011
|Length:
|01:05:07
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Senate Committee Considers Nominee for Centcom Commander Part 1, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
