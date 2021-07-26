Winners of USARCENT's Best Warrior Competition prepare to compete at the FORSCOM level competition
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2022 15:35
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|830600
|VIRIN:
|210726-A-SG547-412
|Filename:
|DOD_108800010
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Best Warrior Competition Teaser, by SSG Anri Baril, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT