An aircrew with the 7th Battalion, 158th Aviation Regiment of New Century, Kansas, operates a CH-47 Chinook helicopter Feb. 7, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis., to support sling-load training for the 89B Ammunition Supply Course taught by the 94th Training Division at Fort McCoy. The activity was on South Post at the Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport. The Ammunition Supply Course is a four-week course that provides training for Soldiers who are reclassifying to the 89B military occupational specialty. The sling-load training is one of the last major training events during the course. A sling load is used to transport munitions to remote locations or to expedite shipments in hostile locations. (Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2022 13:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|830589
|VIRIN:
|220207-A-OK556-779
|Filename:
|DOD_108799841
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, CH-47 Chinook helicopter crew conducts operations at Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport, Part IV, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT