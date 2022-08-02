Vice President Harris and Secretary Yellen Deliver Remarks at a Day of Action with Non-Profits and Community-Based Organizations to Encourage All Americans to Take Advantage of Critical Tax Credits, Including the Expanded Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit
|Date Taken:
|02.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2022 10:51
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|830571
|Filename:
|DOD_108799547
|Length:
|00:26:27
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Vice President Harris and Secretary Yellen Deliver Remarks at a Day of Action, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT