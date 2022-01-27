From scratch - Hill AFB Black History Month

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Part of our Black Entrepreneur Spotlight for African American Heritage Month features Debbie and her husband, Paul, proud owners of Lovee's Cakes in South Ogden, Utah. Our interview highlights Debbie's journey from civil service to full time business owner, and everything in between. In our interview, Debbie reflects on how she has balanced her role as a wife, mother and business owner and the dynamic that she has created with her husband that many would call the perfect recipe. Since her initial opening, Debbie has created a loyal following throughout Northern Utah, and for many, Lovee's Cakes has become the "go to place" for high quality specialty cake and outrageously good deserts that are always made from scratch. She notes that her business has become what it is today due to her faith, strong support system, and a loyal client base.



Stay tuned for our next piece in our Local Black Entrepreneur Spotlight as the Team Hill Special Observance Council features black owned businesses in our local community and their incredible stories.