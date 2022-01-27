Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    From scratch - Hill AFB Black History Month

    UT, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2022

    Video by Ronald Bradshaw 

    75th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Part of our Black Entrepreneur Spotlight for African American Heritage Month features Debbie and her husband, Paul, proud owners of Lovee's Cakes in South Ogden, Utah. Our interview highlights Debbie's journey from civil service to full time business owner, and everything in between. In our interview, Debbie reflects on how she has balanced her role as a wife, mother and business owner and the dynamic that she has created with her husband that many would call the perfect recipe. Since her initial opening, Debbie has created a loyal following throughout Northern Utah, and for many, Lovee's Cakes has become the "go to place" for high quality specialty cake and outrageously good deserts that are always made from scratch. She notes that her business has become what it is today due to her faith, strong support system, and a loyal client base.

    Stay tuned for our next piece in our Local Black Entrepreneur Spotlight as the Team Hill Special Observance Council features black owned businesses in our local community and their incredible stories.

    Date Taken: 01.27.2022
    Date Posted: 02.08.2022 10:04
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 830564
    VIRIN: 220203-F-OD616-3001
    Filename: DOD_108799424
    Length: 00:07:45
    Location: UT, US

    Hill AFB
    Black History Month
    Hill special observance council

