    Firefighter SrA Kayla Jerido

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    02.03.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Daekwon Stith 

    AFN Aviano

    SrA Kayla Jerido from the Aviano Fire Department shares why being a Fire Fighter is important to her. In celebration of Black History Month SrA Jerido hopes to inspire other young females to pursue the career field too. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman First Class Daekwon Stith)

    Date Taken: 02.03.2022
    Date Posted: 02.08.2022 03:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 830549
    VIRIN: 220205-F-XB588-001
    Filename: DOD_108799127
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 

    This work, Firefighter SrA Kayla Jerido, by A1C Daekwon Stith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Aviano Air Base

    Aviano Air Base
    Firefighter
    African American History Month
    Black History Month
    EUCOM
    31FW

