SrA Kayla Jerido from the Aviano Fire Department shares why being a Fire Fighter is important to her. In celebration of Black History Month SrA Jerido hopes to inspire other young females to pursue the career field too. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman First Class Daekwon Stith)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2022 03:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|830549
|VIRIN:
|220205-F-XB588-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108799127
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Firefighter SrA Kayla Jerido, by A1C Daekwon Stith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
