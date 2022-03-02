Firefighter SrA Kayla Jerido

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/830549" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

SrA Kayla Jerido from the Aviano Fire Department shares why being a Fire Fighter is important to her. In celebration of Black History Month SrA Jerido hopes to inspire other young females to pursue the career field too. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman First Class Daekwon Stith)