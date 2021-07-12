Have you ever tried CoCo's Ichibanya Curry House LEVEL 10 SPICE?
Well, the majority of AFN Misawa has. For some it's nothing, for others... their life will never be the same.
What's something else you think we should try?
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2022 02:02
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|830545
|VIRIN:
|211207-F-EU981-354
|Filename:
|DOD_108799002
|Length:
|00:08:32
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa Munchies, by SSgt Benjamin Bugenig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
