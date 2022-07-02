East China Sea Island Infiltration

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The First Island Chain consists of over 10,000 islands in the East China Sea. Green Berets with 1st SFG(A) along with the 353rd Special Operations Wing and Marine Air Group-12 rehearse how to fight their way onto every one of them. This rehearsal is part of a series of exercises that demonstrate the ability to respond to various crisis-related events within the region and serve as a major milestone in 1-1 SFG(A)'s efforts to support INDOPACOM's Integrated Deterrence Strategy in the First Island Chain.