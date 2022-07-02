East China Sea Island Infiltration

The First Island Chain consists of over 10,000 islands in the East China Sea. Green Berets with 1st SFG(A) along with the 353rd Special Operations Wing and Marine Air Group-12 rehearse how to fight their way onto every one of them. This rehearsal is part of a series of exercises that demonstrate the ability to respond to various crisis-related events within the region and serve as a major milestone in 1-1 SFG(A)'s efforts to support INDOPACOM's Integrated Deterrence Strategy in the First Island Chain.
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.08.2022 12:17
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|830544
|VIRIN:
|220207-A-NQ841-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108798971
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
