Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    East China Sea Island Infiltration

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.07.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Crane 

    1st Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    The First Island Chain consists of over 10,000 islands in the East China Sea. Green Berets with 1st SFG(A) along with the 353rd Special Operations Wing and Marine Air Group-12 rehearse how to fight their way onto every one of them. This rehearsal is part of a series of exercises that demonstrate the ability to respond to various crisis-related events within the region and serve as a major milestone in 1-1 SFG(A)'s efforts to support INDOPACOM's Integrated Deterrence Strategy in the First Island Chain.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2022
    Date Posted: 02.08.2022 12:17
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 830544
    VIRIN: 220207-A-NQ841-0001
    Filename: DOD_108798971
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, East China Sea Island Infiltration, by SSG Matthew Crane, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1st MAW
    USASOC
    SOCPAC
    Indo-Pacific
    1SFC
    353rd SOW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT