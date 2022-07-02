Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Real Time Monitoring at Red Hill Well

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class James Mullen 

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    AIEA, Hawaii (Feb. 7, 2022) - Vee Suivaaia, a Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command contractor provides real-time monitoring of water samples at Red Hill Well in support of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam’s (JBPHH) water restoration efforts. The Interagency Drinking Water System Team is a joint initiative where the U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities through sampling and flushing, and the recovery of the Red Hill Well. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater.
    (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class James Mullen)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2022
    Date Posted: 02.07.2022 23:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 830543
    VIRIN: 220207-N-ON707-1001
    Filename: DOD_108798963
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Real Time Monitoring at Red Hill Well, by PO1 James Mullen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RedHill
    SafeWaters

