    CBP Air and Marine Operations AS350 A-Star and UH-60 Black Hawk Helicopters over SOFI Stadium

    LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2022

    Video by Mani Albrecht 

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    Feb 6, 2022 - AS350 A-Star and UH-60 Black Hawk Helicopter air assets from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Air and Marine Operations prepare to patrol the sky around Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles California in preparation to enforce a Temporary Flight Restriction zone on game day for Super Bowl LVI.

    Date Taken: 02.06.2022
    Date Posted: 02.07.2022 21:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 830540
    VIRIN: 220206-H-VJ018-0001
    Filename: DOD_108798943
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CBP Air and Marine Operations AS350 A-Star and UH-60 Black Hawk Helicopters over SOFI Stadium, by Mani Albrecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

