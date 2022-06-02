Feb 6, 2022 - AS350 A-Star and UH-60 Black Hawk Helicopter air assets from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Air and Marine Operations prepare to patrol the sky around Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles California in preparation to enforce a Temporary Flight Restriction zone on game day for Super Bowl LVI.
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2022 21:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|830540
|VIRIN:
|220206-H-VJ018-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108798943
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|LOS ANGELES, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CBP Air and Marine Operations AS350 A-Star and UH-60 Black Hawk Helicopters over SOFI Stadium, by Mani Albrecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
