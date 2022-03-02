Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cope North 22: F-16s and C-130s land at Northwest Field

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    02.03.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Micaiah Anthony 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 36th Contingency Readiness Squadron and 374th Operations Support Squadron assist U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 35th Fighter Wing from Misawa Air Base, Japan, and a C-130 Hercules assigned to the 94th Airlift Wing from Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Ga., land during exercise Cope North 22 on Northwest Field, Guam, Feb. 3, 2022. Cope North enhances U.S. relationships with our regional allies and partners by fostering the exchange of information and refining shared tactics, techniques and procedures to better integrate multilateral defense capabilities and enhance interoperability in support of regional security. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Micaiah Anthony)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2022
    Date Posted: 02.07.2022 22:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 830538
    VIRIN: 220203-F-DM566-0001
    Filename: DOD_108798925
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 

    TAGS

    exercise
    CopeNorth
    Cope North 2022
    CN22

