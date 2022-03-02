U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 36th Contingency Readiness Squadron and 374th Operations Support Squadron assist U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 35th Fighter Wing from Misawa Air Base, Japan, and a C-130 Hercules assigned to the 94th Airlift Wing from Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Ga., land during exercise Cope North 22 on Northwest Field, Guam, Feb. 3, 2022. Cope North enhances U.S. relationships with our regional allies and partners by fostering the exchange of information and refining shared tactics, techniques and procedures to better integrate multilateral defense capabilities and enhance interoperability in support of regional security. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Micaiah Anthony)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2022 22:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|830538
|VIRIN:
|220203-F-DM566-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108798925
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Cope North 22: F-16s and C-130s land at Northwest Field, by TSgt Micaiah Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
