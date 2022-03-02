U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 22nd Logistics Readiness Squadron from McConnell Air Force Base, Kan., pump fuel from a U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules assigned to the 94th Airlift Wing from Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Ga., during exercise Cope North 22 on Northwest Field, Guam, Feb. 3, 2022. The off-loaded fuel from the C-130 provided fuel for aircraft landing at the remote airfield. Cope North enhances U.S. relationships with our regional allies and partners by fostering the exchange of information and refining shared tactics, techniques and procedures to better integrate multilateral defense capabilities and enhance interoperability in support of regional security. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Micaiah Anthony)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2022 22:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|830537
|VIRIN:
|220203-F-DM566-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_108798924
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Cope North 22: C-130 offloads fuel to help ACE operations from Northwest field, by TSgt Micaiah Anthony, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT