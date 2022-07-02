Sling-load training with CH-47 Chinook at Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



An aircrew with the 7th Battalion, 158th Aviation Regiment of New Century, Kansas, operates a CH-47 Chinook helicopter Feb. 7, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis., to support sling-load training for the 89B Ammunition Supply Course taught at Fort McCoy. The activity was on South Post at the Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport on a cold winter day. (Video footage by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office)