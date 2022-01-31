Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Defender 2022 B-Roll

    01.31.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Crisp 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    736th Security Forces Squadron perform a skill exchange with the Royal Australian Air Force on combat and military working dog tactics on Andersen Air Force Base, Feb 1, 2022. This is an annual precursor to the Cope North Exercise which practices integrating Pacific military partners into agile combat execution strategies.

    Date Taken: 01.31.2022
    Date Posted: 02.07.2022 20:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 830527
    VIRIN: 220131-F-NJ201-271
    Filename: DOD_108798705
    Length: 00:05:37
    Location: US

    This work, Pacific Defender 2022 B-Roll, by SSgt Nicholas Crisp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

