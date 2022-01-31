736th Security Forces Squadron perform a skill exchange with the Royal Australian Air Force on combat and military working dog tactics on Andersen Air Force Base, Feb 1, 2022. This is an annual precursor to the Cope North Exercise which practices integrating Pacific military partners into agile combat execution strategies.
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2022 20:27
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|830527
|VIRIN:
|220131-F-NJ201-271
|Filename:
|DOD_108798705
|Length:
|00:05:37
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Defender 2022 B-Roll, by SSgt Nicholas Crisp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
