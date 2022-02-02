Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    COPE SHAW Teaser Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OK, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Kayla Christenson 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    The 58th Airlift Squadron from Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, supported Laughlin AFB, Texas, with airlift capabilities to further their pilot training at the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport, Arizona, Feb. 2-3.

    (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kayla Christenson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2022
    Date Posted: 02.07.2022 16:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 830510
    VIRIN: 220202-F-OI201-448
    Filename: DOD_108798458
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: OK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COPE SHAW Teaser Video, by SrA Kayla Christenson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Laughlin AFB
    altus afb
    aetc
    COPE SHAW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT