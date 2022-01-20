Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Operations Support Squadron receives MSN-7 Mobile ATC Tower

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Macdonald 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    The 1st Operations Support Squadron receives a MSN-7 Mobile ATC Tower to maintain airfield ops while the installation ATC tower undergoes construction at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Macdonald)

    Date Taken: 01.20.2022
    Date Posted: 02.07.2022 15:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 830499
    VIRIN: 220131-F-TL953-9001
    Filename: DOD_108798340
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, 1st Operations Support Squadron receives MSN-7 Mobile ATC Tower, by SSgt Gabriel Macdonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Traffic Control
    Joint Base Langley-Eustis
    JBLE
    1st Operations Support Squadron
    MSN-7

