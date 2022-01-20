The 1st Operations Support Squadron receives a MSN-7 Mobile ATC Tower to maintain airfield ops while the installation ATC tower undergoes construction at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Gabriel Macdonald)
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2022 15:49
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|830499
|VIRIN:
|220131-F-TL953-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_108798340
|Length:
|00:02:13
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 1st Operations Support Squadron receives MSN-7 Mobile ATC Tower, by SSgt Gabriel Macdonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
