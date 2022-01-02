Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll: 24 SOW DET 1 conducts first readiness exercise under AFSOC

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    The 24th Special Operations Wing, Detachment 1, conducts their first joint deployment exercise since transitioning from United States Special Operations Command to Air Force Special Operations Command at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 1, 2022. The 24th SOW, Det. 1, conducted the exercise in order to validate their ability to provide short-notice civil engineering, force protection and logistics support toward a wide variety of special operation missions across the globe. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.01.2022
    Date Posted: 02.07.2022 15:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 830493
    VIRIN: 220207-F-CC148-1003
    Filename: DOD_108798290
    Length: 00:17:34
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: 24 SOW DET 1 conducts first readiness exercise under AFSOC, by A1C Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MacDill AFB AFSOC 24SOW 6LRS 6ARW joint deployment exercise

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT