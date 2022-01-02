The 24th Special Operations Wing, Detachment 1, conducts their first joint deployment exercise since transitioning from United States Special Operations Command to Air Force Special Operations Command at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 1, 2022. The 24th SOW, Det. 1, conducted the exercise in order to validate their ability to provide short-notice civil engineering, force protection and logistics support toward a wide variety of special operation missions across the globe. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Lauren Cobin)
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2022 15:24
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|830493
|VIRIN:
|220207-F-CC148-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_108798290
|Length:
|00:17:34
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-Roll: 24 SOW DET 1 conducts first readiness exercise under AFSOC, by A1C Lauren Cobin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
