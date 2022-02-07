Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NATO Secretary General meets the President of Poland

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BELGIUM

    07.02.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel         

    Arrival of the President of Poland, Mr. Andrzej Duda, and welcome by the NATO Secretary General, Mr. Jens Stoltenberg, at NATO Headquarters on 7 February 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2022
    Date Posted: 02.07.2022 12:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 830464
    VIRIN: 220204-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_108797795
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: BE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT