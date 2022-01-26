Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Super Bowl F-16 VDT pilot introduction

    SHAW AFB, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Maj. Garret Schmitz, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, will be the F-16 pilot during the Super Bowl 56 flyover on Feb. 13, 2022. The first-of-its-kind flyover will consist of five aircraft including the F-16 Viper, F-22 Raptor, A-10 Thunderbolt II, F-35 Lighting II and P-51 Mustang. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2022
    Date Posted: 02.07.2022 13:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 830463
    VIRIN: 220129-F-ZB805-0001
    Filename: DOD_108797771
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: SHAW AFB, SC, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    TAGS

    shaw afb
    VDT
    F16ViperDemo

