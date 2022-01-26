Maj. Garret Schmitz, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, will be the F-16 pilot during the Super Bowl 56 flyover on Feb. 13, 2022. The first-of-its-kind flyover will consist of five aircraft including the F-16 Viper, F-22 Raptor, A-10 Thunderbolt II, F-35 Lighting II and P-51 Mustang. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)
|Date Taken:
|01.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2022 13:56
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|830463
|VIRIN:
|220129-F-ZB805-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108797771
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|SHAW AFB, SC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Super Bowl F-16 VDT pilot introduction, by SrA Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT