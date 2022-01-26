Super Bowl F-16 VDT pilot introduction

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Maj. Garret Schmitz, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, will be the F-16 pilot during the Super Bowl 56 flyover on Feb. 13, 2022. The first-of-its-kind flyover will consist of five aircraft including the F-16 Viper, F-22 Raptor, A-10 Thunderbolt II, F-35 Lighting II and P-51 Mustang. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)