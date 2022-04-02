Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Motivation Monday: Command Sgt. Maj. Garcia

    FORT RUCKER, AL, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2022

    Video by Spc. Jordan Arnold 

    U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence

    Command Sgt. Maj. Denep Garcia discusses his reasons for joining the Army and his continued service. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jordan Arnold)

    Service
    Army Aviation
    Fort Rucker
    Motivation Monday

