Motivation Monday: Command Sgt. Maj. Garcia

Command Sgt. Maj. Denep Garcia discusses his reasons for joining the Army and his continued service. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jordan Arnold)
|02.04.2022
|02.07.2022 11:21
|Video Productions
|830452
|220204-A-TT120-238
|DOD_108797663
|00:01:03
|FORT RUCKER, AL, US
|2
|2
