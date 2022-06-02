PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 7, 2022) Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Christopher Carvelli, a native of Sylva, N.C., gives a super bowl shout out aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) Feb. 7, 2022. Essex, flagship of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), along with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with alliances and partners and serve as a ready response force to ensure maritime security and a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Ace Rheaume)
|Date Taken:
|02.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2022 08:33
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|830449
|VIRIN:
|220207-N-SI773-1012
|Filename:
|DOD_108797531
|Length:
|00:00:11
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Hometown:
|SYLVA, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Essex Super Bowl Shout Outs, by CPO Ace Rheaume, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
