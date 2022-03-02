1 Minute AFN In Focus news package on the state partnership program with African nations.
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2022 07:42
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|830446
|VIRIN:
|220203-A-IP596-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_108797511
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|ROME, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 220207VIC_News_InFocus_Vicenza_State partnership program, by SGT Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT