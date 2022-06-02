USS Essex Super Bowl Shout Outs

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



PHILIPPINE SEA (Feb. 7, 2022) Chief Mass Communication Specialist Ace Rheaume, a native of Southbridge, Mass., gives a super bowl shout out aboard Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) Feb. 7, 2022. Essex, flagship of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), along with the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with alliances and partners and serve as a ready response force to ensure maritime security and a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joe Rolfe)