USS America (LHA 6) conducts a vertical replenishment during exercise Noble Fusion. Noble Fusion highlights that Navy and Marine Corps forward-deployed stand-in naval expeditionary forces can rapidly aggregate Marine Expeditionary Unit/Amphibious Ready Group teams at sea, along with a carrier strike group, as well as other joint force elements and allies, in order to conduct lethal sea-denial training, seize key maritime terrain, guarantee freedom of movement, and create advantage for US, partner and allied forces. Naval Expeditionary forces conduct training throughout the year, in the Indo-Pacific, to maintain readiness. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Cavenaile)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2022 04:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|830422
|VIRIN:
|220203-N-IO312-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108797281
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USS America (LHA 6) Vertical Replenishment B-Roll, by PO3 Matthew Cavenaile, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
