    USS America (LHA 6) Vertical Replenishment B-Roll

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    02.03.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew Cavenaile  

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    USS America (LHA 6) conducts a vertical replenishment during exercise Noble Fusion. Noble Fusion highlights that Navy and Marine Corps forward-deployed stand-in naval expeditionary forces can rapidly aggregate Marine Expeditionary Unit/Amphibious Ready Group teams at sea, along with a carrier strike group, as well as other joint force elements and allies, in order to conduct lethal sea-denial training, seize key maritime terrain, guarantee freedom of movement, and create advantage for US, partner and allied forces. Naval Expeditionary forces conduct training throughout the year, in the Indo-Pacific, to maintain readiness. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Matthew Cavenaile)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2022
    Date Posted: 02.07.2022 04:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 830422
    VIRIN: 220203-N-IO312-1001
    Filename: DOD_108797281
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America (LHA 6) Vertical Replenishment B-Roll, by PO3 Matthew Cavenaile, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Vertical Replenishment
    31st MEU
    HSC 25
    Sailors
    Marines
    USS America

