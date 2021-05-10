Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Memorial Run 2021

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    10.05.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jamal Berry II 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    Coverage of the second annual Memorial run (5k) dedicated to victims of abuse, sexual assualt, and suicide.

    Date Taken: 10.05.2021
    Date Posted: 02.07.2022 05:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 830419
    VIRIN: 211005-F-ME505-382
    Filename: DOD_108797274
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Memorial Run 2021, by A1C Jamal Berry II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Spangdahlem
    Health
    SAPR

