Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Thanksgiving Living 1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    11.22.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jamal Berry II 

    AFN Spangdahlem

    This is a series about thanksgiving and the mental ecosystem that surrounds it. From the Stress of figuring out what to cook, to challenging traditions, this series covers five aspects of taking care of yourself in the holidays with Major Tatum, the director of mental health on Spangdahlem Air Base.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.22.2021
    Date Posted: 02.07.2022 05:11
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 830417
    VIRIN: 211122-F-ME505-514
    Filename: DOD_108797272
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thanksgiving Living 1, by A1C Jamal Berry II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Mental Health
    Health
    Thanksgiving
    PSA
    AFN Spangdahlem.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT