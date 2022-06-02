11th MEU conducts refuel operations in support of Noble Fusion

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



MARINE CORPS AIR STATION FUTENMA, Okinawa (Feb. 6, 2022) U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 26 at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, conduct a refuel operation in support of Exercise Noble Fusion, Feb. 5, 2022. Noble Fusion demonstrates that Navy and Marine Corps forward-deployed, stand-in naval expeditionary forces can rapidly aggregate Marine Expeditionary Unit/Amphibious Ready Group teams at sea, along with a carrier strike group, as well as other joint force elements and allies, in order to conduct lethal sea-denial operations, seize key maritime terrain, guarantee freedom of movement, and create advantage for U.S., partner, and allied forces. Naval expeditionary forces conduct training throughout the year, in the Indo-Pacific, to maintain readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Israel Chincio)