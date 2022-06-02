11th MEU conducts refuel operations in support of Noble Fusion

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION FUTENMA, Okinawa (Feb. 6, 2022) U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 26 at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, conduct a refuel operation in support of Exercise Noble Fusion, Feb. 5, 2022. Noble Fusion demonstrates that Navy and Marine Corps forward-deployed, stand-in naval expeditionary forces can rapidly aggregate Marine Expeditionary Unit/Amphibious Ready Group teams at sea, along with a carrier strike group, as well as other joint force elements and allies, in order to conduct lethal sea-denial operations, seize key maritime terrain, guarantee freedom of movement, and create advantage for U.S., partner, and allied forces. Naval expeditionary forces conduct training throughout the year, in the Indo-Pacific, to maintain readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Israel Chincio)
|02.06.2022
|02.07.2022 05:44
|B-Roll
|830411
|220206-M-ET529-2001
|DOD_108797250
|00:01:21
|MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP
|0
|0
