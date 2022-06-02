Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11th MEU conducts refuel operations in support of Noble Fusion

    MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.06.2022

    Video by Sgt. Israel Chincio 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION FUTENMA, Okinawa (Feb. 6, 2022) U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, and U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 26 at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, conduct a refuel operation in support of Exercise Noble Fusion, Feb. 5, 2022. Noble Fusion demonstrates that Navy and Marine Corps forward-deployed, stand-in naval expeditionary forces can rapidly aggregate Marine Expeditionary Unit/Amphibious Ready Group teams at sea, along with a carrier strike group, as well as other joint force elements and allies, in order to conduct lethal sea-denial operations, seize key maritime terrain, guarantee freedom of movement, and create advantage for U.S., partner, and allied forces. Naval expeditionary forces conduct training throughout the year, in the Indo-Pacific, to maintain readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Israel Chincio)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2022
    Date Posted: 02.07.2022 05:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 830411
    VIRIN: 220206-M-ET529-2001
    Filename: DOD_108797250
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th MEU conducts refuel operations in support of Noble Fusion, by Sgt Israel Chincio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    11th MEU
    Refuel
    C7F
    USINDOPACOM
    Noble Fusion

